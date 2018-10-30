Celtics Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Detroit Pistons were handed their first loss of the season Saturday night at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Now, the two teams will meet once more, with the C’s and Pistons taking aim at one another Tuesday at TD Garden.

With a 4-2 record, Boston currently sits at fourth in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game behind the third-place Pistons at 4-1.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Pistons online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images