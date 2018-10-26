Why Nick Swisher Thinks 2018 Red Sox Resemble Bill Belichick’s Patriots

The 2018 Boston Red Sox have been downright surgical in their run to the World Series, picking apart each opponent’s weaknesses with an efficiency that rarely is seen in professional sports other than in Foxboro, Mass.

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have ruled over the NFL for almost two decades, thanks in large part to their preparation and dedication to their craft, something former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher sees in Alex Cora’s 2018 Red Sox.

Swisher, who now works for FOX Sports, discussed the similarities between Cora’s Red Sox and the Patriots’ regime Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” lauding J.D. Martinez for the work he’s done to help his teammates at the plate.

“I feel like, Alex Cora kind of Bill Belichick, you know, I feel like there’s a lot of similarities of things that are going on over there,” Swisher said. “I feel like with the preparation, the way the Patriots prepare for somebody is out of this world. And from what’s been now, let out to the public, which has been awesome, is J.D. Martinez is leading that charge and learning, and going to the younger guys in the locker room and talking about how to approach certain guys. I had a few guys for myself, obviously, analytics weren’t as big when I first got into the league, but to see these veteran guys helping everybody, helping advance the game, helping advance the knowledge of how hitting is done. It’s a skill, it’s a craft, and these guys can work that craft to a pulp which is the reason they are so relentless, especially with two outs.”

Swisher got a little off track, but his point about preparation is one to be noted. The Patriots are notoriously diligent preparers, as Belichick and Brady rarely are caught off guard by anything an opponent throws at them. Likewise, the Red Sox, led by Martinez and Mookie Betts, have terrorized opposing pitching staffs this season, thanks in large part to their steadfast work ethic in the cages and with the scouting report.

That preparation has helped the Patriots win five Super Bowls and has Boston two wins from a World Series title.

