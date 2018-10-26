Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 3 Online

The Boston Red Sox are hoping they don’t have to play another game at Fenway Park this season.

The Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are out on the West Coast for Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series where Boston hopes to take a commanding 3-0 series lead at Dodger Stadium.

After taking Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park, the Red Sox turn to Rick Porcello, who has a chance to pitch the Sox to the brink of yet another world title. He’ll be opposed by Dodgers youngster Walker Buehler, who’s hoping to get the Dodgers back into the series.

Here’s how and when to watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 3:

When: Friday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images