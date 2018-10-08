Yankee Stadium Gives Red Sox’s David Price Ovation Before ALDS Game 3

David Price had a rough outing in Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s American League Division Series tilt with the New York Yankees, giving up three runs in 1 2/3 innings at Fenway Park and allowing the Yankees to even the series at one game apiece.

As the series shifts back to Yankee Stadium on Monday, the New York faithful didn’t forget Price’s rough outing — and recent struggles against the Bronx Bombers — as they gave the Red Sox left-hander a mocking ovation when he was announced before the game.

You can see the ovation here.

Ouch.

While Price has struggled during the postseason as a starter, he has been effective as a reliever and that’s role manager Alex Cora has stated he will fill for the remainder of the best-of-five series.

Boston will turn to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in Monday’s crucial Game 3, while the Yankees plan to hand the ball to ace Luis Severino.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images