Jay Ajayi Injury: Eagles RB Reportedly Done for Season With Torn ACL

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered two major losses Sunday.

During a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles also suffered a massive blow to their running back core as lead back, Jay Ajayi, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The defending Super Bowl champs have gotten off to a rocky start with the loss to Minnesota bringing their record to a disappointing 2-3. The Eagles have been impacted by injury early and often to start the season, with star quarterback Carson Wentz, receivers Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins and running backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles all missing time.

return soon , but the Eagles are going to have a large hole to fill with the loss of Ajayi. They will have to spread his touches amongst Sproles and Clement when they return, as well as Wendell Smallwood and rookie Josh Adams. Clement was active in Week 5 and Sproles is likely to

The Eagles will need a collective effort to fill in for the 2016 Pro Bowler as they attempt to save their season and make another deep run.

