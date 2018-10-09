Yankees Trolled On Wikipedia After Brock Holt’s Cycle In ALDS Game 3

The scoreboard wasn’t the only place where the New York Yankees took a loss Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox blew doors in Yankee Stadium, crushing the Bronx Bombers 16-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series. The Red Sox had many notable performances, perhaps none greater than that of Brock Holt, who became the first player to hit for the cycle in Major League Baseball playoff history.

After the game, an unidentified Wikipedia hero took it upon themselves to edit the MLB cycles page, trolling the Yankees in the process.

Check this out:

As you might expect, the page was edited within seconds and changed to something more factual and objective — because Wikipedia.

As for Holt, he didn’t even think he belonged in the lineup for Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images