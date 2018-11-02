Alex Cora Shares Hilarious Anecdote From Eduardo Nunez’s Wild World Series Game 3

Eduardo Nunez was putting his life on the line during Game 3 of the World Series.

The Boston Red Sox infielder hurt himself numerous time during the 18-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Dodgers that the Red Sox ultimately lost.

In the game, Nunez hurt himself on three separate instances during extras. First, he was knocked over by Austin Barnes as the LA catcher tried grabbing a ball between Nunez’s feet, causing Nunez to fall and lay on the ground for a minute and get checked out. Then later that at-bat as he ran to first base, he clearly was a little out of sorts again upon reaching the bag. He capped things off in the field later on by falling into the stands hard after catching a foul ball.

When Nunez was on first base, he could be seen looking towards manager Alex Cora, with both men smiling and chuckling. During an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Cora told the story of what was transpiring between the two.

The man @ac13alex with a hysterical take on Eduardo Nunez falling into the stands: pic.twitter.com/0j4MYiIYBt — OMFonWEEI (@OMFonWEEI) November 1, 2018

Good to see that even though it was a huge game, the Red Sox kept things light the entire time.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports