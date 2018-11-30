Best Sights, Sounds From Rick Middleton’s Number Retirement Ceremony

BOSTON — The action Thursday night at TD Garden started well before the Boston Bruins-New York Islanders tilt got underway.

Prior to puck drop, Bruins legend Rick Middleton saw his No. 16 raised to the TD Garden rafters. Middleton, who spent 12 seasons in Boston, marked the 11th number retired by the franchise and the first since 2004.

There were a number of familiar faces in attendance for the ceremony, including fellow number retirees Terry O’Reilly, Johnny Bucyk, Cam Neely and Ray Bourque.

Here are the best sights and sounds from the ceremony:

Congrats, Nifty!