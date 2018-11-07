Bill Belichick Rips Aaron Rodgers While Firing Up Patriots’ Defense

Bill Belichick’s greatness is a product of many characterstics, including preparation, dedication, innovation and motivation.

The New England Patriots head coach is one of the greatest motivators in all of sports, constantly getting players to perform above and beyond their talent levels. Belichick’s motivational techniques were on full display Sunday during New England’s 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, and fans got a first-hand look at how he conducts business on the sideline.

Belichick was mic’d up for Showtime’s “Inside The NFL,” and the trailer for the episode shows Hoodie firing up his defense by taking a shot at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Take a look:

Coach Belichick wired is 👏👏👏



Belichick’s pep talk seemed to work.

The Patriots’ defense performed admirably against one the NFL’s best quarterbacks, holding Rodgers to 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Belichick gushed about Rodgers before and after the contest, but all pleasantries go out the window when you’re trying to get a win against a legendary quarterback.

