Celtics’ Marcus Smart Raps About His New Contract In NSFW ‘Freestyle’

At this point, it might be fair to ask whether Marcus Smart is better at rapping than shooting a basketball.

(We’re serious.)

The Boston Celtics guard, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract in July, recorded a rap song about the deal in August, according to TMZ Sports. Smart recorded the rap — or “freestyle,” apparently — in Los Angeles with his good friend, Trey Davis, and rapper iAmCompton.

The group reportedly never intended for the public to hear the song, but released it Thursday after rumors spread of the track’s existence.

You can watch the music video for the song, which features a bunch of NSFW language, in the video below:

Oh snap!

Say what you want about the lyrics and the unbelievable claim that the song is a “freestyle,” but you have to admit: Smart isn’t that bat at rapping. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that the 24-year-old spits ill bars, yo.

He’s still shooting just 15 percent (3 for 20) from 3-point range this season, though.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images