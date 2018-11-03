Why Tom Brady Is ‘Uncomfortable’ Being Called Best QB In NFL History

New England Patriots fans have no problem calling Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Brady, however, doesn’t want to hear it.
The New England Patriots QB sat down with NBC Sports analyst and former Patriot Rodney Harrison ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And at one point during the discussion, Harrison asked Brady how he feels about being labeled the G.O.A.T.
Here’s Brady’s response, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox:
Unfortunately for Brady, he’ll probably never see a day when fans stop heaping praise on him.
Brady also was asked about where his head is at in his 19th NFL season. And, well, the 41 year old definitely knows the end is coming.
Despite all the Patriots’ offseason drama and Brady’s current frustrations, he once again has New England atop the AFC East and thinking Super Bowl. The team’s biggest test yet looms on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
