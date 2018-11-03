Why Tom Brady Is ‘Uncomfortable’ Being Called Best QB In NFL History

New England Patriots fans have no problem calling Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Brady, however, doesn’t want to hear it.

The New England Patriots QB sat down with NBC Sports analyst and former Patriot Rodney Harrison ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And at one point during the discussion, Harrison asked Brady how he feels about being labeled the G.O.A.T.

Here’s Brady’s response, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

How does Tom Brady feel about being called the best ever? Brady: "I don't think I like it very much, truthfully. It's almost more uncomfortable for me because I never see myself like that. I've always been the underdog." https://t.co/PklwvFljoz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 3, 2018

Unfortunately for Brady, he’ll probably never see a day when fans stop heaping praise on him.

Brady also was asked about where his head is at in his 19th NFL season. And, well, the 41 year old definitely knows the end is coming.

Interesting quote from Tom Brady to Rodney Harrison from their SNF chat. Brady said being anything less than perfect frustrates him a lot more now than it did earlier in his career. pic.twitter.com/aiVDgZ93J7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 3, 2018

Despite all the Patriots’ offseason drama and Brady’s current frustrations, he once again has New England atop the AFC East and thinking Super Bowl. The team’s biggest test yet looms on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

