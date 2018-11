On Thursday, it was the Boston Bruins unveiling new uniforms. It was the Celtics’ turn Friday.

One day after the B’s showed off their Winter Classic look, the C’s became the latest NBA team to unveil their 2018-19 City Edition uniforms.

And much like the Bruins, the Celtics are turning back the clock, infusing some old-school feel with a new-school look.

The result? A sharp, clean look.

Here’s another view of the jersey, via the Celtics’ online pro shop.