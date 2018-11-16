Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Wednesday night with a thorough trouncing of the Chicago Bulls, but they’ll face a much taller task Friday night at TD Garden.

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors will roll into town for a clash of titans. Neither team is playing particularly well at the moment, however, with the Celtics dropping five of their last seven and the Raptors falling in their last two contests. Regardless, there’s enough firepower and high expectations between the two sides to make this a fascinating tilt.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Raptors:

When: Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN |NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: WatchESPN |NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports