Celtics Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

It’s been a long road trip for the Boston Celtics, and at long last it is coming to a close.
The C’s will finish their five-game road swing Sunday night with a tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Entering the contest the Celtics are 1-3 on the trip, most recently falling to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Blazers, meanwhile, are riding a three-game win streak as they sit in second in the Western Conference with a 9-3 record.
Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Blazers:
When: Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
