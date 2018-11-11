Celtics Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

It’s been a long road trip for the Boston Celtics, and at long last it is coming to a close.

The C’s will finish their five-game road swing Sunday night with a tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Entering the contest the Celtics are 1-3 on the trip, most recently falling to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Blazers, meanwhile, are riding a three-game win streak as they sit in second in the Western Conference with a 9-3 record.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Blazers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports