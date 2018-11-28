David Price Sends Message To Nathan Eovaldi Regarding Free-Agency Decision

Nathan Eovaldi better remember, David Price holds all the cards now.

After winning the 2018 World Series championship, the Boston Red Sox left-hander was quick to remind everyone the media they no longer can hold his postseason record over his head, as he won multiple postseason games for Sox in 2018, including the championship-clinching Game 5 in Los Angeles.

And now that Price is king of the world, he has one request of the free agent Eovaldi: re-sign with Boston.

Price, who is an avid gamer, created his own Twitch stream that went live Tuesday night. During a Fornite session with Eovaldi, Price was asked if the right-hander would continue calling Boston home.

The hard-throwing lefty used the opportunity to poke some fun at Eovaldi, who didn’t have a microphone.

“Everybody wants you to re-sign, and I said no… I said re-sign him and send him to Pawtucket,” Price joked.

Eventually, though, Price echoed the sentiments of Red Sox Nation and told Eovaldi what his offseason plan should be.

“Eovaldi better be re-signing,” Price said.

The right-hander became a fan favorite during the 2018 postseason. He blew away the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series and performed heroically in Game 3 of the World Series, tossing seven innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Eovaldi certainly will be in high demand this offseason, with several teams reportedly planning to court the hard-throwing righty.

Whether or not he’ll return to Boston is anyone’s guess, but something tells us he’ll end up listening to slimdunkin1424.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images