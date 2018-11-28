Jets’ Jamal Adams Trolls Julian Edelman With Clip From Patriots Game

Jamal Adams didn’t spend a ton of time covering Julian Edelman on Sunday, but when the New York Jets safety did cross paths with the New England Patriots wideout, he made sure to leave a mark.

Adams spent much of the Patriots’ 27-13 win blanketing All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, which played a role in Edelman posting four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Yet whenever Edelman found himself in the same vicinity as Adams, it usually ended with the New England slot receiver taking a big (like, really big) hit.

At one point in the game, on a rather meaningless short-yard run by Patriots back Sony Michel, Edelman cut toward the middle of the field and attempted to block Adams. But that didn’t go so well for Edelman, as Adams absolutely leveled the 32-year-old.

The second-year safety tweeted video of the play Tuesday along with a message for Edelman.

“Do not try and block me!” Adams wrote.

(You can click here to view Adams’ tweet.)

Aside from replying “scoreboard,” there’s really nothing Edelman can say to that. He got destroyed.

Adams played exceptionally well Sunday afternoon, and quickly is becoming of the best young safeties in the NFL. This likely isn’t the last time the LSU product will remind the Patriots — and their fans — of how good he is.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images