It Turns Out Tom Brady Wouldn’t Give Up His Arm For Aaron Rodgers’ Legs

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s news conference took a weird turn Friday afternoon almost right off the bat.

Here’s how the line of questioning went to the New England Patriots quarterback:

Q: Tom, have you talked to Aaron Rodgers this week, reached out, I know you guys are friends. It’s pretty well documented. Some people call it a bromance.

TB: Oh, really? I don’t call it that.

Q: What do you call it?

TB: Call what? My relationship with him?

Q: Yeah.

TB: It’s just, we know each other. Yeah, we’re friends.

Q: Have you reached out this week?

TB: No. No, we haven’t.

Q: Do you ever, in your mind, wish, like, you could take like 50 percent — give up some of your arm for his legs? Have you ever done that?

TB: No. I don’t think about giving my arms up.

Q: Would you like to have his mobility?

TB: I’d love to move as best as I possibly can, but God gave me this body, and I’m trying to use it the best I can to help us win.

So, there we go. Brady wouldn’t chop off half his arm to be able to move like Rodgers. It’s on the record now.

Brady does need 3 more yards for 1,000 career rushing yards. He said he hopes to get there Sunday night. Brady averages 3.8 rushing yards per game, so he only needs an average performance.

Rodgers, meanwhile, averages 17.9 rushing yards per game and has 2,786 career yards on the ground. Maybe Brady should make that arm for leg trade just to ensure he gets to 1,000 yards.

The Patriots take on Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Brady will have a full arm.

