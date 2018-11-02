Sony Michel Would Play On One Leg For His Patriots Teammates

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sony Michel knows he dodged a bullet two weeks ago in Chicago.

Speaking with reporters Friday for the first time since hurting his knee in a win over the Bears, the New England Patriots running back said he felt “very fortunate” to have avoided a season-ending injury.

“I’m very fortunate just to be given another chance to play football again,” Michel said. “It’s going to be a process. I’ve got to work at it and just keep working at it.”

The injury kept Michel out of Monday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills, but he has participated in a limited capacity in each of the Patriots’ last four practices, including all three this week. The rookie said he feels “pretty good” ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers but wouldn’t reveal whether he expects to play.

“Physically, I just feel like I’ve been doing what the training room has been giving me to do,” Michel said. “I don’t know. It’s up to the training room staff and the coaches to make that decision.”

Asked if he’d like to play if given the option, Michel responded:

“If it was up to me, for these teammates, I’d do whatever it takes. If I had one leg, I’d still be out there trying to fight for these guys. I’m around a great group of guys, so I’d do anything for these guys.”

Michel, who also dealt with a knee injury during the preseason, has played in six of the Patriots’ eight games, carrying the ball 95 times for 422 yards and four touchdowns. With him unavailable against Buffalo, the Patriots used wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson as their primary ball-carrier.

“It’s what I expected,” Michel said of his tumultuous rookie season. “Ups and downs. You’re going to go through times where it’s not going so good, but you’ve just got to keep fighting. You’ve got to keep pushing. It’s life.”

