Julian Edelman Injury: WR’s Ankle Ailment Reportedly ‘Not Considered Serious’

The New England Patriots suffered a scare late in Sunday’s game, but it appears some of the concern can be quelled.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman went to the locker room with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Pats’ 34-10 Week 10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Seeing as Edelman missed all of last season with an ACL tear suffered during the preseason, an injury in that part of the body understandably aroused some concern.

But according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Edelman’s injury “is not considered serious.”

Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman’s ankle injury is not considered serious and he's not expected miss much, if any, time, per source. Edelman will be monitored, but outlook for now appears positive. November 12, 2018

While the timing of an injury almost never is ideal, Edelman is fortunate in that the Patriots are entering their bye week, meaning he has far more time to rest than he otherwise would.

In the six games the 32-year-old has played this season since returning from a four-game PED suspension, he’s caught 40 of his 56 targets for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images