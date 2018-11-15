Miami Marlins Reveal New Logo, Team Colors Ahead Of 2019 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins have a new look — and it’s actually not that bad.

The Marlins revealed a new logo and color scheme Thursday, marking the latest attempt by Miami’s ownership group — led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter — to distance the organization from its past.

Have a look in the videos below posted to the Marlins’ official Twitter account.

This is our town

This is our team

And these are #OurColores pic.twitter.com/vCDxCeSOpY — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 15, 2018

The Marlins, who had teased a new look for the past month, have changed logos and colors several times since beginning play as an expansion team in 1993. If nothing else, the new look represents an improvement over the black, red-orange, blue, yellow and white color scheme the club introduced in 2011 upon changing its name from the “Florida Marlins” to the “Miami Marlins.”

“The logo and colors aim to capture the rich baseball history, diversity, and energy of the area,” the Marlins said in a release Thursday, per the Miami Herald. “The pairing of Miami Blue and Caliente Red pop off of the base color of Midnight Black, energizing the script and giving the logo an electric and vibrant look emblematic of the Miami energy and nightlife.”

Now, we’ll see if anything changes on the field in 2019 for the rebuilding Marlins, who finished with a 63-98 record and in last place in the National League East in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images