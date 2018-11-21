NBA Odds: Celtics Betting Favorites Wednesday Vs. Slumping Knicks

The Boston Celtics aim to halt yet another two-game losing streak when they return home Wednesday to battle the New York Knicks as 14-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead on its way to a 117-112 loss in Charlotte on Monday, and takes its third two-game losing streak of the month into Wednesday night’s Knicks vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics’ bout of inconsistency comes on the heels of a solid 6-2 straight-up start. Boston has lost six of nine since, including last weekend’s 98-86 defeat by the Utah Jazz as 4-point home chalk.

The club has otherwise played solid ball on home hardwood, posting SU victories in their previous four home dates. However, the Celtics have emerged as a shaky bet early in the campaign, posting a dismal 6-11 record against the spread, and have covered just twice over their past nine outings.

Boston’s record at the sportsbooks gets no better when the team is set as a double-digit favorite. The Celtics have lost outright in two of five when favored by 10 or more points, ending a 15-0 SU run, and have come up short ATS in 12 of their past 15 such outings.

The Knicks stumble into town on the heels of a 118-114 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as 7-point home underdogs Tuesday night. With the loss, New York extended its current SU slide to six games, including three road defeats.

New York has averaged over 114 points per game in its past three road outings but surrendered over 129 points per game during that stretch. Those big numbers have fueled a three-game surge for the OVER in totals betting, but New York also has covered in three of its past seven contests away from Madison Square Garden, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Celtics have taken three straight from New York, including a crushing 103-73 win as 5.5-point chalk the last time these two teams met at TD Garden back in January, and are 6-1 SU in seven home dates with the Knicks since December 2014.

Following Wednesday’s contest, the Celtics leave town for a southern road trip that features three games in four nights, starting in Atlanta against the Hawks on Friday.

Boston dropped an early-April decision to the Hawks on home hardwood, ending a three-game SU win streak that included a pair of victories in Atlanta in November 2017. The Celtics travel to Dallas on Saturday before closing out their junket in New Orleans on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images