Patriots Injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel Among Six Questionable Vs. Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski didn’t offer any indication of whether he plans to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and neither did Friday’s injury report.

Gronkowski (ankle/back) is one of six New England Patriots players listed as questionable for this weekend’s road matchup at Nissan Stadium. The All-Pro tight end has missed two of the Patriots’ last three games and was limited in all three practices this week.

“It’s a coach’s decision,” Gronkowski said after Friday’s practice. “… If Coach thinks I can go, I can go.”

Also listed as questionable are running back Sony Michel, offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and guard Shaq Mason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early in the week Michel is likely to suit up Sunday.

Michel sat out the last two games with an ankle injury. Hollister has missed three straight games with a hamstring ailment. Mason did not play last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after injuring his calf in the team’s Week 8 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Hightower returned to action against the Packers after missing the Bills game with a knee injury. Brown, who has played in every game this season, returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with an illness.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Cordarrelle Patterson, defensive end John Simon and long snapper Joe Cardona all were removed from the injury report Friday and will play against the Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images