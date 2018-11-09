Gordon Hayward Sends Sincere Message To Utah Fans Ahead Of Celtics-Jazz

Friday night will be a homecoming for Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics forward, who spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, will take the Vivint Smart House Arena floor for the first time as an opposing player when Boston takes on Utah.

Jazz fans understandably were upset when Hayward decided to join the C’s as a free agent in the summer of 2017, and there’s a chance he’ll hear some boos when his name is called during player introductions. But Hayward clearly still has love for the team that drafted ninth overall eight years ago, which was manifested in a pre-game message via his official Twitter account.

Friday marks an important game for both teams that are looking to get into a groove. Utah’s win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday halted its losing streak at four, while Boston’s miracle victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday prevent its skid from reaching three games.

