Patriots Practice Report: Trent Brown Returns; Mystery Player Spotted

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ 53-man roster had perfect practice attendance Friday with the return of left tackle Trent Brown.

Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness.

Rookie cornerback Duke Dawson, who’s on injured reserve, wasn’t spotted during the portion of practice open to the media. He must be activated to the Patriots’ 53-man roster by Nov. 14. Otherwise, he’ll spend the rest of his rookie campaign on season-ending injured reserve.

Running back Rex Burkhead, also on injured reserve, was present.

Practice squad running back Josh Ferguson, who signed Thursday, also was absent. In his place was a mystery wide receiver wearing No. 17.

