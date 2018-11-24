Patriots Visit Sputtering Jets As Heavy Favorites On NFL Week 12 Odds

The New England Patriots will be looking to avoid their fourth road loss this season when they take on the New York Jets as 10-point road favorites on the NFL Week 12 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England enjoyed a bye last weekend after seeing a six-game straight-up win streak come to an end in Week 10 with a 34-10 loss to Tennessee, dropping its record to 7-3 SU going into Sunday afternoon’s game at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots’ loss to the Titans as 6.5-point chalk marked their third outright defeat on the road this season, each as a betting favorite, saddling the team with at least three road losses for the first time since 2014. New England’s defeat by the Titans has also been felt on the NFL futures, where the Patriots have slipped to fourth on the Super Bowl odds as a +650 wager.

However, with a 7-3 SU record the Patriots continue to maintain a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings, and are comfortable -8000 favorites to claim a 10th straight divisional crown.

The Patriots hope to pad their divisional lead in their date with the Jets, who hit the field Sunday riding a four-game SU losing streak capped by an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills as 7-point home chalk two weeks ago. Complicating matters for the Jets is the status of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed the team’s loss to Buffalo with a foot injury that likely will sideline him once again this weekend.

The Jets have turned to veteran Josh McCown in Darnold’s absence, with disastrous results. The 39-year-old threw for just 135 yards and two interceptions in the Jets’ loss to Buffalo, and has not connected on a touchdown pass since leading New York to a 38-31 win over Kansas City in Week 13 of last season.

However, the Jets’ recent struggles have not been limited to McCown. New York has tallied just 10.75 points per game during its four-game SU slide and has tallied 12 or fewer points on five occasions this season.

The Patriots have also dominated the Jets in recent years, winning SU in 12 of their last 14 overall meetings according to the OddsShark NFL Database, but have failed to cover in five straight visits to New York.

