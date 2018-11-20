Red Sox Pitcher David Price Wins AL Comeback Player Of The Year Award

David Price bounced back in a big way for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and the left-hander has been rewarded for his efforts.

Price on Tuesday was named the recipient of the American League Come player of the Year award, Major League Baseball announced. Atlanta Braves pitcher Jonny Venters took home National League honors.

Congratulations to Jonny Venters for being named the 2018 National League Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Ples5OfRt5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 20, 2018

Price battled injuries, inconsistency and off-field drama during his first two year in Boston. But he was huge piece of the Red Sox’s record-setting 2018 season, pitching to a 16-7 record with a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts.

Of course, Price also overcame is postseason demons by helping lead Boston to a World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 33-year-old lefty went 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in six playoff appearances (five starts), including a World Series-clinching victory in Game 5 against Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images