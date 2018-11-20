Trent Dilfer Hated Watching Chiefs-Rams; Is Former NFL QB Out Of His Mind?

Monday night’s classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams is garnering nearly universal praise for being the NFL’s “Game of the Year.”

It was the highest-scoring game in “Monday Night Football” history, after all.

Trent Dilfer, however, isn’t sold. In fact, the former NFL QB — whose sports takes aren’t always bullet-proof — was borderline offended by the offensive explosion and defensive travesty on display at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Check out this tweet:

Amazing fandom experience, really cool game to watch, however, overall it was bad ball! Reckless and balls to the wall doesn’t mean good football. Sean Peyton was happiest man in the world watching this. @NFL — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

As you might expect, NFL fans tore into Dilfer for his criticism of such an entertaining game. And, unsurprisingly, many brought up the fact that Dilfer is widely considered the worst quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl.

The Dilf wasn’t done, however.

So to y’all football fans that disagree with my take. Your premise is lots of points, but a horrific amount of turnovers, penalties and bad decisions is ok? My take is that clean ball is beautiful ball. Please feel free to disagree and be wrong…it’s your God given right. — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

Also, if your argument against me is I’m the worst QB to win SB and my stats suck, you are right…kudos for lame argument . My thoughts are based on 30+ years deep in the weeds of FB and learning from the greatest minds the game has ever known. — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) November 20, 2018

So, does Dilfer have a point?

Yes!

Sure, Chiefs-Rams was preposterously watchable, but you don’t have to be a grumpy, get-off-my-lawn football fan to be concerned with the way the NFL is trending. We’re not saying every team needs to have a bruising, dominant defense, but would it hurt to be somewhat balanced?

(We know, we know: The NFL and it’s brutal rules largely are to blame for the current state of defense.)

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what we, Dilfer or legions of millennial NFL fans think or want. The product on the field Monday night is here to stay — like it or not.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images