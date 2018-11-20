Trent Dilfer Hated Watching Chiefs-Rams; Is Former NFL QB Out Of His Mind?

Monday night’s classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams is garnering nearly universal praise for being the NFL’s “Game of the Year.”
It was the highest-scoring game in “Monday Night Football” history, after all.
Trent Dilfer, however, isn’t sold. In fact, the former NFL QB — whose sports takes aren’t always bullet-proof — was borderline offended by the offensive explosion and defensive travesty on display at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out this tweet:
As you might expect, NFL fans tore into Dilfer for his criticism of such an entertaining game. And, unsurprisingly, many brought up the fact that Dilfer is widely considered the worst quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl.
The Dilf wasn’t done, however.
So, does Dilfer have a point?
Yes!
Sure, Chiefs-Rams was preposterously watchable, but you don’t have to be a grumpy, get-off-my-lawn football fan to be concerned with the way the NFL is trending. We’re not saying every team needs to have a bruising, dominant defense, but would it hurt to be somewhat balanced?
(We know, we know: The NFL and it’s brutal rules largely are to blame for the current state of defense.)
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what we, Dilfer or legions of millennial NFL fans think or want. The product on the field Monday night is here to stay — like it or not.
