Relive Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee’s Memorable First Pitch At Age 93

A “real-life superhero” left us Monday when Stan Lee, co-creator, writer, publisher and editor of Marvel Comics passed away at age 95.

The legendary comic book writer helped create one of the most expansive comic book universes of all-time and graced the silver screen with a memorable cameo in each Marvel movie. Born in New York in 1922, Lee was a diehard New York Yankees fan, with Yankee Stadium gracing the pages of a number of his stories.

Lee’s stories did more than bring Spider-Man, Thor, The X-Men, Iron Man and so many others to life. His work gave people a creed to live by, villains and ideals to combat and taught generations about the importance of responsibility. The lessons Lee put in his stories gave people hope. They were filled with valuable lessons that normal people, not just superheroes could make a difference, and that we should stand up for those in need and not just for ourselves.

Lee also had a pretty wicked fastball.

In 2016, he threw out the first pitch before a Texas Rangers-Seattle Mariners game and he put a little heat on it at 93 years old. His words during the in-game interview, were, as always, fantastic.

R.I.P Stan. Excelsior!

H/t CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images