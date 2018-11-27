Rob Gronkowski Asks Tom Brady Question After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

Rob Gronkowski wasted no time making an impact in his return to the football field.

The star tight end, who’d missed three of New England’s previous four games entering Sunday, hauled in the Patriots’ first touchdown of their 27-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It was a sequence the Patriots are all too familiar with: quarterback Tom Brady surveyed the field before finding a streaking Gronk, who used his overpowering size and athleticism to find paydirt. Gronkowski took to Instagram to celebrate the Pats’ Week 12 win, which included a photo of his thunderous spike as well as a question for Tom Brady.

Here’s Gronkowski’s full caption:

Big team win on the road-✅

Spike-✅

#11 & #87 score in same game-✅

#12 miss me??-✅✅✅😂😂

Room to improve-✅

Healthy-✅😁

We have a feeling Brady would answer that rhetorical question with a resounding “yes.”

Gronkowski will look to build off his latest performance when he and the Patriots square off with a stout Minnesota Vikings defense this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports