Kevan Miller Injury: Bruins Defenseman Leaves Game After Taking Puck To Throat

Kevan Miller is the latest member of the Boston Bruins to get bit by the injury bug.

The Bruins defenseman took a John Tavares shot off his throat/neck area during the first period of Boston’s tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. Miller left the game and did not return to the bench to begin the second.

You can see the video of the play here.

Shortly after the conclusion of the middle period, the Bruins announced they’d be without Miller for the remainder of the game.

UPDATE: Kevan Miller (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2018

Miller recently suffered an injury back in October when he blocked a shot against the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston already is short on defensemen, with Zdeno Chara (MCL), Charlie McAvoy (concussion) and UrhoUrho Vaakanainen all sidelined.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images