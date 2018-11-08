Shannon Sharpe Equates Saints Signing Dez Bryant To This Patriots Move

Dez Bryant doesn’t need to do much to justify the New Orleans Saints’ decision to sign the veteran wide receiver, according to Shannon Sharpe.

While some folks might be anxious to see whether Bryant can return to Pro Bowl form in the Big Easy, Sharpe is tempering his expectations, believing just one meaningful play would make the signing a good move by the Saints.

In fact, Sharpe on Thursday equated Bryant joining the Saints to the New England Patriots signing James Harrison last season after the veteran linebacker was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I equate [Dez Bryant signing with the Saints] to … when the Steelers cut James Harrison, and the Patriots picked him up." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/YBqyN5GjbT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 8, 2018

The Patriots didn’t lean heavily on Harrison right away — much like the Saints probably won’t lean heavily on Bryant right away — but he ultimately made an impact and helped New England reach Super Bowl LII. In hindsight, signing Harrison was a solid move by Bill Belichick and Co.

Will Bryant, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, similarly reward the Saints for bringing him aboard this week? The extent of Bryant’s role in New Orleans’ offense is unclear, but the Saints look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders and a big catch or two could be all they need to push them over the top.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images