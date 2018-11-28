Tom Brady Applauds David Beckham’s Kiss On Daughter On Lips: ‘So Sweet’

Tom Brady has no problem with how David Beckham shows affection toward his daughter.

The New England Patriots quarterback applauded the English soccer legend for kissing his seven-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, on the lips. Beckham posted a photo of his smooch with Harper Tuesday on Instagram, and the image seemed to divide the opinions of those who commented on it. Some of Beckham’s 52.2 million followers described the kiss as “wrong” or “weird.” Bradyoffered his thoughts on the image.

“Dad and daughter. So sweet!,” Brady wrote, according to E! Online.

Brady has drawn criticism for kissing his children on the lips, particularly earlier this year when he and his son Jack, 11, did so during an episode of “Tom vs. Time.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images