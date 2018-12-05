Adam Gase Explains How Josh Gordon Has Improved Since Patriots Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last time Adam Gase saw the New England Patriots, Josh Gordon was making his debut for a team whose offense had struggled in the opening weeks of the season.

Gordon caught two passes for 32 yards in the Patriots’ 38-7 Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The star receiver has slowly become an integral part of New England’s offensive attack over the last 10 weeks, giving quarterback Tom Brady a big-play threat who can stretch the field and change the game in a single play.

Gase and the Dolphins will see Gordon and the Pats again Sunday in Miami, possibly without star cornerback Xavien Howard. The Fins head coach noted Wednesday how Gordon has improved in New England’s offense since his debut.

“He’s more comfortable,” Gase told New England media on a conference call Wednesday. “He knows the offense better than what he knew it that week, you know, he seems like he’s healthy. I mean, I don’t know, you know I’m sure everybody in the NFL is banged up a little bit. I know he was coming off an injury at that time. He’s a tough guy to defend. He can catch the ball at all levels, he can stretch the field, he can work underneath and in the quick game. He makes some incredible catches. He’s just a tough guy to deal with.”

Gordon saw fewer targets by design in the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings but still caught three passes for 58 yards and a score. If Howard indeed is sidelined Sunday, the Patriots could look to get Gordon involved early and often at Hard Rock Stadium as New England looks to clinch the AFC East for the 10th consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images