Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

by on Sat, Dec 8, 2018 at 3:54PM

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to halt their losing streak at three Saturday night when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden.

The already injury-depleted Bruins will be down another man against the Leafs, as Jake DeBrusk will be sidelined for at least the next two games. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Saturday the young forward is “not feeling great physically,” but made it clear that it’s not an illness.

Boston also will feature a new face for the tilt between Atlantic Division rivals, as Gemel Smith is set to make his Bruins debut. The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the B’s on Thursday.

As for the battle between the pipes, Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the nod for the Black and Gold opposite Frederik Andersen.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-10-4)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–Colby Cave–David Backes
Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Joakim Nordstrom
Gemel Smith–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (20-8-1)
Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner
Patrick Marleau — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen
Andreas Johnsson–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander
Tyler Ennis–Par Lindholm–Connor Brown

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev
Travis Dermott–Igor Ozhiganov

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties