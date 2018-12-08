Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to halt their losing streak at three Saturday night when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden.

The already injury-depleted Bruins will be down another man against the Leafs, as Jake DeBrusk will be sidelined for at least the next two games. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Saturday the young forward is “not feeling great physically,” but made it clear that it’s not an illness.

Boston also will feature a new face for the tilt between Atlantic Division rivals, as Gemel Smith is set to make his Bruins debut. The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the B’s on Thursday.

As for the battle between the pipes, Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the nod for the Black and Gold opposite Frederik Andersen.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-10-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Joakim Nordstrom

Gemel Smith–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (20-8-1)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Patrick Marleau — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen

Andreas Johnsson–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander

Tyler Ennis–Par Lindholm–Connor Brown

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev

Travis Dermott–Igor Ozhiganov

Frederik Andersen

