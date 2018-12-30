Brad Stevens Hopeful Celtics’ Best Shooters Will Expand 3-Point Shot Range

Brad Stevens wants every player on his roster to be able to shoot from beyond the arc, but wants his best 3-point shooters to continue to expand their shot range.

The Boston Celtics head coach thinks the range of which 3-point shots are made only will grow as the years go on, and that means the defenses will play a bigger role in defending the shooter, and noted some of the game’s best shooters will deepen their range and defenders probably should figure out how to stop them now because it won’t get any easier.

“For sure. No question, that’s the Steph Curry effect, right?” Stevens told the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “When you pick up Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, Kemba Walker, at 22 feet you’re dead. You’d better pick them up higher than that, because they’re so good scoring off the dribble into their shot from 25, 26 feet and in, I just think that’s the game right now.

“And that’s something that is stretching defenses out, and the best offenses get to the rim because of that,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to get better at.”

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston was second in the league with attempted 3-pointers, behind only the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. It’s tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 3-point percentage.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images