Bruins Have Six Prospects Playing In World Junior Championships

The IIHF World Junior Championship is arguably the most underrated hockey tournament in the world. The best U-20 players from ten countries will descend upon British Columbia, Canada for a ten-day competition that features high-paced action from some of the game’s up and coming super stars on an international stage.

The World Juniors have served as the coming-out party for some of the NHL’s elites. Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Jonathan Toews, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Carey Price are just some current All-Stars that first shined at an international stage in the World Juniors. The Boston Bruins have had several players make a name for themselves in the tournament, most recently David Pastrnak in 2014 with the Czech Republic and Charlie McAvoy in 2017.

The tournament starts Wednesday with group play and concludes on Jan. 5.

The Bruins have six prospects representing their respective countries in this year’s tourney.

Urho Vaakanainen, Finland

The defenseman was added to the roster Friday and played in the Fins’ final pre-tournament scrimmage against Canada. The 19-year old has been on the shelf for the last two months with a concussion. The 18th overall pick in 2017 played in two games in October for the Bruins before being knocked out after an elbow from Mark Borowiecki.

The hope is for Vaakanainen to gain his legs back while skating in the under-20 tournament.

Jack Studnicka, Canada

Studnicka has already gotten some headlines when he impressed TSN’s Bob McKenzie during Team Canada’s training camp leading up to the World Juniors. The 6-foot-2 center is leading the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists).

The No. 53 overall pick in 2017, Studnicka could be one of the star offensive players in the tournament.

Kyle Keyser, USA

A native of Coral Springs, Fla., Keyser is one of three prospects Team USA has to pick from in net. The 19-year old was signed by the Bruins last summer after going unselected in two drafts. Studnicka’s teammate in Oshawa, Keyser is 16-5-0 for the Generals with a 2.37 goals against average and .931 save percentage.

Jakub Lauko, Czech Republic

The No. 77 pick last summer, Lauko is a 6-foot, 180-pound left-handed winger that brings “good energy,” according to Bruce Cassidy during Bruins’ development camp. He has 12 goals and 26 points for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Daniel Bukac, Czech Republic

The Bruins’ seventh-round pick in 2017, Bukac is a towering 6-foot-6, 200-pound defenseman. He has two goals and four assists with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League.

Pavel Shen, Russia

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound pivot was selected in the seventh round by the Bruins last summer and has not yet signed an entry-level contract. He is playing in the KHL.

