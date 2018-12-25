Lakers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

It’s finally here.

Ever since the 2018-19 NBA schedule came out, hoop fans have had Christmas Day scheduled as the first time they get to see LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers battle the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

James and the Lakers got off to a rough start, but since have righted the ship and look like one of the Western Conference’s best teams. The Warriors have gone through their share of early-season drama, but still are far and away the kings of the NBA.

Here’s how you can watch Lakers vs. Warriors online:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

