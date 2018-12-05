Celtics Get In Christmas Spirit With Rousing ‘Jingle Bells’ Rendition

Christmas came early for patients at Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday — thanks to the Boston Celtics.

Let by Kyrie Irving and Brad Stevens, a group of C’s players visited BCH and took part in a variety of holiday activities. The highlight of the day, though, came when Irving led his teammates through a stirring rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Take a look:

🎄🎅 @KyrieIrving led the @Celtics in "Jingle Bells" as the team brought some holiday cheer to @BostonChildrens earlier today 😍 🎶 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4ZwVaxHFhv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 4, 2018

Nailed it.

Here are some other sights and sounds from a festive day at BCH:

Getting into the Holiday spirit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zDdHRc7CFv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2018

.@KyrieIrving gave young Demetres at @BostonChildrens an EXCLUSIVE (1 of 1 made) pair of Kyrie’s 😭👟 … yes, we’re crying pic.twitter.com/6OeQ9LiGKl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2018

Honestly, it looks like Irving and Guerschon Yabusele had a better time than anyone.

The Celtics are in the midst of a five-day break following their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Green will be back in action Friday night when they host the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

