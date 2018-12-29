Celtics Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics are looking to get back on track after a setback against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Boston will pay the Memphis Grizzlies a visit Saturday night at FedEx Forum. A win or a loss won’t move the Celtics in the standings, but they’ve underwhelmed quite a bit this season, so stringing together some victories certainly would bode well for them both on the leaderboard and mentally.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports