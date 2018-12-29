Alabama Vs. Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch College Football Playoff Online

Now it’s time for the main even.
Last year, the Alabama Crimson Tide avoided playing Lincoln Riley, Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners’ unstoppable offense in the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban’s team was not as lucky in 2018.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the second College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup Saturday in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray leads a historic Oklahoma offense against Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa and the defending champion Tide. This game has all the makings of an instant classic that could come down to the final seconds.
Here’s how to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP