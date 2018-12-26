Daniel Theis Has Perfect Reaction To Wild Play In Celtics-Sixers Game

Daniel Theis is one seriously creative fella.

During the second of quarter of the Boston Celtics’ Christmas Day victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Marcus Smart directed a pass toward Theis, who was standing just behind the 3-point line. Theis, however, wasn’t looking at Smart, and the pass careened off his back into the hands of Kyrie Irving, who knocked down a shot from beyond the arc. It was a weird play.

Check it out:

Who gets the assist, Smart or Theis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XmvkQzNhxx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 25, 2018

Electric stuff from the German Slim Shady.

In fact, Theis has a name for his new signature move.

Yeah, something tells us that won’t stick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images