Eduardo Rodriguez Explains Emotion Behind Glove-Slamming In World Series Game 4

Eduardo Rodriguez let all of his emotion out during Game 4 of the World Series.

After surrendering a three-run homer to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, the Boston Red Sox left-hander slammed his glove on the mound. Fortunately for Boston, it would go on to win that contest followed by, of course, winning the World Series championship the next game.

While in Las Vegas to participate in a Fornite contest Monday, Rodriguez said he received some grief for his actions after giving up the bomb, saying he mainly was asked the simple question of “why?”

“Everyone asked me why did you do that and I said ‘Why as a pitcher can’t you do that but as a hitter, you can break your bat, you can throw your bat down, you can throw your helmet you can do all that, so why as a pitcher can’t you do that?” Rodriguez told the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman. “What about when they hit a homer off us, how are we going to feel? We just go out there and see the ball fly for homer and ‘give me another ball’? Sometimes we’re emotional.”

He certainly makes a valid point.

The home run by the Dodgers would prove to not be enough, as Steve Pearce tied the game with an eighth-inning shot before Rafael Devers drove in the game-winning run in the ninth en route to the victory.

It’s probably safe to say Rodriguez still was emotional after the game, just not the same way as when he was watching Puig’s homer leave Dodger Stadium.

