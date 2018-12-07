Ex-MLBers Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo Die In Car Crash In Venezuela

A pair of ex-Major League Baseball players died in a car crash Thursday night in Venezuela.

MLB veterans Jose Valbuena, 34, and Jose Castillo, 37, lost their lives in a car crash after a playing in a Venezuela Professional Baseball League game.

According to ESPN.com, Venezuelan authorities said the crash happened after their car swerved into the opposite side of the road while trying to avoid a sliding rock.

Valbuena was currently a free agent, but he spent his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit nine home runs and drove in 33 runs for the Halos in 96 games in 2018. He played 11 seasons in the majors with Seattle, Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs, Houston and the Angels.

Castillo last played in the big leagues in 2008, appearing in 15 games for the Houston Astros. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants before finishing his career with the Astros.

