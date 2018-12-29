Go Behind The Scenes With Bruins In ‘Road To Winter Classic’ Episode 2

With the 2018 Winter Classic just a few days away, the NHL has shared Episode 2 of “Road To the NHL Winter Classic.”

Whereas Episode 1 showed the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks working through their respective on-ice difficulties ahead of the New Year’s Day game at Notre Dame Stadium, Episode 2 offers a behind-the-scenes look at both squads as they visit families during the holidays. The results, as you might expect, are pretty entertaining.

Watch “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” Episode 2 in the video below:

Good stuff.

The Bruins and the Blackhawk will square off Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. And while we don’t know who will be in net for Boston, we do know that Tuukka Rask has an awesome goalie’s mask at the ready.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images