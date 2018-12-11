Here’s Where Mookie Betts Ranks On ESPN’s Iffy ‘Dominant 20’ List

The hardware keeps coming for Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder — and 2018 American League Most Valuable Player — landed on ESPN’s recently published “Dominant 20,” which ranks the 20 most dominant athletes of 2018. Betts came in at No. 14, one spot behind LeBron James and ahead of Drew Brees. Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles took home the No. 1 spot.

We won’t inundate you with the analytical mumbo-jumbo, but, in a nutshell, ESPN used advanced performance tracking stats for a given athlete and compared them to the best in their field since 1998. A few cycles in a calculus blender later and voila: the “Dominant 20” rankings.

Here’s the full list:

ESPN The Magazine named its 20 most dominant athletes of 2018, with @Simone_Biles grabbing top honors followed by @EliudKipchoge, @dc_mma, @jutanugarn and @katieledecky in the top five. pic.twitter.com/Tc3oJpX449 — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 11, 2018

That’s right: A horse made this list. We mean no disrespect to Justify, who won the Triple Crown, but the fact that a horse is mentioned alongside Biles, James and Betts is an absolute joke.

As for whether ESPN got the rest of the rankings right, we’ll let you have that debate on your own time. All we know is a horse doesn’t belong.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images