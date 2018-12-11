MLB Winter Meetings Day 2 Live: Latest News, Rumors Analysis

7:30 a.m. ET: There wasn’t much in the way of player movement Monday at the MLB winter meetings, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any news.

The Boston Red Sox “reintroduced” Nathan Eovaldi at a press conference, but perhaps the more noteworthy tidbit from that presser was Boston’s president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledging a reunion with closer Craig Kimbrel seems unlikely.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Indians seemed busy shopping some of their front-line starting pitching, with Corey Kluber’s name coming up all day. The Tribe and Los Angeles Dodgers were said to be in discussions about a deal for the former Cy Young Award winner.

And, of course, the New York Yankees continue to loom. Talks connecting the Bronx Bombers to free agent infielder Manny Machado won’t go away, and other reports indicate the Yankees might be working on a trade to acquire New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard in a wild three-way deal with the Mets and Miami Marlins.

The winter meetings continue Tuesday in Las Vegas, and we’ll continue to have updates on all the latest news and rumors with some analysis sprinkled in as things happen. Check back all day for updates.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images