Jonathan Huberdeau, Evgenii Dadonov Pacing Panthers’ Offense

The Panthers currently are in the cellar of the Atlantic Division standings, but it hasn’t been all bad for Florida this season.

Both Jonathan Huberdeau (six goals, 22 assists) and Evgenii Dadonov (12 goals, 14 assists) are putting together strong seasons for the Panthers, who rank 10th in goals forwarded on the campaign.

Prior to Florida’s tilt with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Barry Pederson and Billy Jaffe broke down the Panthers’ dynamic duo. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports