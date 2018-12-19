Kashima Antlers Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Club World Cup Game Online

Real Madrid vies for its third consecutive world championship without two figures who were key to their previous success.

Los Blancos will face Kashima Antlers on Wednesday at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup. European champion Real Madrid is heavily favored against Kashima Antlers, the champion of Asia, in this semifinals, but the tournament already has produced an upset, with Al Ain upsetting River Plate on Tuesday in the other semifinal.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m. ET

