Liverpool Vs. Arsenal: Reds Increase Lead At Top After Emphatic Victory

Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table after recording a resounding 5-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Gunners grabbed an 11th minute opener at Anfield when Ainsley Maitland-Niles slid Alex Iwobi’s low ball across the face of goal into the back of the net.

However, two goals in 90 seconds from Roberto Firmino turned the contest in the Reds’ favour when No. 9 tapped in from close range following a defensive mix-up before netting with a wonderful solo surge into the box.

Sadio Mane added a third just after the 30-minute mark, crashing in Mohamed Salah’s cushioned lay-off from close range — and, typically, the Egyptian got his own name on the scoresheet with a penalty in first-half stoppage-time.

Firmino completed his hat-trick — also from the spot — on 65 minutes to seal victory for Liverpool.

With Tottenham Hotspur having earlier lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City not in action at Southampton until Sunday, the result means the Reds sit nine points ahead in the standings having ended 2018 in sublime style.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC