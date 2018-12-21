MLB Rumors: Andrew Miller, Cardinals Nearing Multi-Year Agreement

Another relief pitcher appears to be coming off the board.
Free-agent Andrew Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals are nearing an agreement on a multi-year deal, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan, citing sources. The 33-year-old lefty reportedly had been offered multiple two-year deals but was searching for a three-year term.
Despite recent struggles with injury, Miller has been one of the more dominant bullpen arms in baseball over recent years, helping the Cleveland Indians win the American League pennant in 2016 while posting a 1.72 ERA with averages of 14.5 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings. In 22 playoff games, Miller has a 1.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 33 innings pitched. He’s only issued 11 walks to go along with a 0.879 WHIP in the postseason.
Miller battled shoulder and knee injuries last season and finished with a 4.24 ERA over just 34 innings.
When healthy, Miller still is a lethal southpaw out of the pen and will help bolster the Cardinals’ chances at putting together a bounce-back campaign in the National League Central.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP